FCT, Abuja - A data analyst, Kolawole Johnson, has said the chief of staff (CoS) to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila would be the ''biggest loser'' if the dissolution of a cabinet affects him.

The programme was monitored by Legit.ng.

There had been rumours that President Tinubu would replace Gbajabiamila with ex-Lagos governor, Babatunde Fashola.

Johnson said he was ''shocked'' President Bola Tinubu did not dissolve his ministerial cabinet.

“I think one of the biggest losers (of the speculated cabinet reshuffle) has been that man (Gbajabiamila), unfortunately.”

“He would have been the biggest loser. Why? With his kind of experience and the fact that he has been there for a while, I don’t think the president would not miss him so much.”

Legit.ng reports that there have been growing calls from Nigerians for President Tinubu to reshuffle his cabinet and remove underperforming ministers.

Tinubu’s policies have driven petrol prices to record highs and depreciated the naira to record lows since he assumed the reins on May 29, 2023.

On September 25, Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy, said Tinubu “has expressed his desire to reshuffle his cabinet and he will do it”.

