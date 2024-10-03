Reno Omokri has stirred reactions online after sharing a picture of him meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Some commenters suggested that Omokri could be appointed as the new official spokesperson of the president, possibly replacing Ajuri Ngelale who resigned in September

Although a member of the PDP, Omokri has openly and ferociously backed President Tinubu

Aso Villa, Abuja - A prominent opposition member, Reno Omokri, on Thursday, October 3, shared a picture of his meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock presidential villa on Tuesday, October 1.

Although a known member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Omokri has been a vocal defender of President Tinubu and a staunch antagonist of supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi.

The meeting between Messrs Tinubu and Omokri sparked online speculations of the president possibly appointing Omokri as his spokesperson — a vacant position.

Omokri travelled down to Nigeria from his base abroad and met President Tinubu; Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA); and Goodluck Jonathan, a former president of Nigeria, all his allies.

The 50-year-old had worked in the presidency before, serving as a media aide to Jonathan.

See some reactions on X (formerly Twitter) to Omokri's visit to President Tinubu below:

@daylearny wrote:

"Nice one Reno. I salute your doggedness."

Is-haq Funsho Abdul said:

"You sure did excellently well my dear brother. Greatest Nigeria and greatest us Nigerians as well."

@tripdoclinic wrote:

"I knew it. Please I will be more than happy if you can handle the presidential spokesperson. If they offer you, please don’t deny it. I couldn’t think of anyone else to do it."

@mrmohkdper commented:

"I hope you're not decamping to APC."

Tinubu goes on vacation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu on Wednesday, October 2, departed Abuja for the United Kingdom (UK) to begin a two-week vacation.

According to Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to Tinubu, the trip is part of the president's annual leave.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff (CoS) to the president; George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF); and Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT); were part of the public officials who saw President Tinubu off at the airport.

