FCT, Abuja - Politicians in Nigeria have activated permutations for the 2027 presidential election.

Bola Tinubu, a political kingmaker, is the current president and is expected to run for a second term in office in 2027. He would be 75 by then.

Tinubu, the current Nigerian president, is a southerner and took over from Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In this report, Legit.ng highlights four prominent candidates of southern Nigeria extraction who could tackle Tinubu in 2027.

1) Peter Obi

Obi is a businessman who was the governor of Anambra state.

A member of the Labour Party (LP), he was the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 general elections.

Obi sought the vice presidential (VP) nomination in 2019, along with Atiku Abubakar after decamping to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). However, Atiku lost to Muhammadu Buhari.

Obi became a member of the LP in 2022 and was handed the presidential ticket during the primary election of the party. His presidential bid in 2023 was unsuccessful.

The 63-year-old has been described as a populist, especially as he galvanised a group of supporters called 'The Obidients'. His staunch supporters believe his dream in 2023 was only deferred.

With the southeast geopolitical zone yet to produce Nigeria's president since 1999, Obi would be among the leading candidates should he decide to throw his hat in the ring again.

Since the Supreme Court ruled against him in October 2023, he vowed to continue to perform the opposition duties diligently and work for a better nation.

Obi has the backing of elder statesmen like Pa Ayo Adebanjo and former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

2) Nyesom Wike

Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), is a member of the PDP.

The 56-year-old is one of the most influential southern politicians.

In March 2022, Wike declared that he would be running for the office of the president under the platform of the PDP ahead of the 2023 general election. He was defeated by Atiku who won the primaries with 371 votes while Wike got 237 votes being the first runner-up.

After apparently working against his party and ensuring Tinubu's victory in 2023, the president appointed him as minister of the FCT in August of that year following his nomination, screening and approval by the senate.

Although he appears a loyal cabinet member, some opposition party members have said the former Rivers state governor has plans to contest against Tinubu in 2027.

3) Adewole Adebayo

Barrister Adebayo is a public affairs commentator who provides advice on national issues and participates in Nigerian politics as a member of the third force.

The Ondo-born media entrepreneur ran for president under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 2023.

Following the disappointment of 2023, Adebayo shifted focus to 2027.

4) Dan Nwanyanwu

Imo-born Nwanyanwu is the chairman of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

He was chairman of the Labour Party (LP) from 2004 until 2014.

Nwanyanwu was the ZLP's candidate in the 2023 presidential election but received very low votes.

