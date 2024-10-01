Goodluck Jonathan, the former president of Nigeria, has celebrated Nigeria's 64th Independence Day with a message of hope to Nigeria

The former president maintained that the day was to honour the heroes of Nigerians who fought for the country's independence from the colonial master

Jonathan then commends Nigerians for their resilience and commitment to managing diversity while identifying with the challenges

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians to remain committed to the country's unity and progress as it celebrates its 64th Independence Day.

According to the Bayelsa-born politician, the Independence Day celebration honours the nationalists who fought for freedom from colonial rule. Since 1960, the country has made significant progress in various sectors and overcome numerous obstacles.

What Jonathan says about 64th Independence Day

On Tuesday, October 1, Jonathan tweeted that Nigeria has achieved 25 years of sustained democracy, recorded perceptible economic growth, and maintained unity despite challenges. However, the country still faces significant hurdles, including security threats, slow economic growth, national cohesion, and infrastructure development.

To address these challenges, the former president opines that strengthening institutions and developing a democratic culture that supports peaceful, transparent, and fair elections is crucial. He stresses that this enables good governance, sustainable democracy, national unity, and peaceful coexistence.

According to him, Nigeria must recommit to the principles of justice, equity, and inclusion as a nation. Harnessing diversity, youth potential, and natural resources will benefit all citizens. He then encourages Nigerians to remain optimistic, resilient, and committed to the nation's greatness.

How to make Nigeria work - Jonathan

The former president stressed that by working together with a common purpose, zeal, and love for one another, Nigerians can overcome challenges and build a prosperous nation where every citizen has equal opportunities to thrive.

The tweet reads in part:

"We still face significant challenges that test our resolve and resilience as a people. These border on our inability to meet our goals and expectations on security, economic growth, national cohesion and general infrastructure development."

See the tweet here:

