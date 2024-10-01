On October 1, 1960, the Union Jack, the British flag, was lowered in Lagos, signalling the end of colonialism and the birth of a new country. The lowering of the British flag and the hoisting of Nigeria's green white and green was the culmination of years of persistent struggle for independence by the country's political leaders who insisted Nigerians were mature enough to take their destinies into their own hands.

After the British flag was lowered, there were high hopes that the country could become a powerful nation to reckon with in Africa and beyond in terms of economic and technical advancement.

A research paper written by Dalhatu Sani Yola and published in Hal Open Science in 2022 mentioned that it was expected that Nigeria would become a beacon of advancement.

Yola wrote:

"Nigeria with her 40 milion population was expected by almost al black men to become the greatest and most influential country in Africa. Everyone, businessmen, civil servants and foreigners thought Nigeria would make a success of independence. That was why the departing colonialists agreed to leave some of their colleagues behind to guide the expanding public services. As he puts it, civi servants measured up to the task. They heartily accepted the grooming by white men, kept the bureaucracy running, provided sound and qualitative policy inputs and faithfully implemented those policies once the political overloads adopted them."

Reactions as Nigeria clocks 64 years after independence

It's now 64 years since Nigeria gained independence. Today, there are mixed reactions as to whether the country has met expectations.

Some people like Reverend Tundey Jato, chose to wish the country a happy independent day.

He posted on X:

"Nigerians all over the world, happy independent day! May Nigeria succeed. May her leaders exercise wisdom and compassion, day by day and moment by moment."

Another X user, Confeti Boy said citizens are persistent against all odds.

He wrote:

"Happy Independence Day! Ironically, we are a people who have never truly depended on our country for anything. We persist regardless!!"

On her part, Olive Emodi prayed that Nigeria would one day be truly independent of that plague it.

She said:

"Not quite the Independence Day we hoped for but Happy Independence Day Nigeria. May we one day have a country that is independent of poverty, corruption, a bloated government, lack of accountability, bigotry… & may that one day be closer than we think."

Another X user, Ifedapo mentioned that God still has Nigerians in mind.

Her words:

"Happy new month. It’s Independence Day. Do you sometimes feel there is nothing independent about this nation? Or it all just doesn’t make sense to you? I want you to know God is very mindful of you and you can always turn to Him."

On his part, Obasan Damilola prayed for the country to bear fruit.

He said:

"Happy independence to Nigeria and all Nigerians across the globe. Green signifies life's, it signifies hope, courage and resilience. Just like plant (green) Nigeria will grow, Nigeria will flower and be fruitful. Happy independent day to all nigerian farmers."

