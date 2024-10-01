The federal government of Nigeria led by President Bola Tinubu addressed Nigerians on Tuesday morning, on the occasion of the Independence Day celebration

The key highlight of Tinubu's speech was the announcement of a 30-day confab for youths in the country to discuss and address challenges confronting them

Mixed reactions have trailed President Tinubu's speech on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter

President Bola Tinubu Ahmed addressed the nation on Tuesday, October 1, during Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary celebration.

The president spoke on his plans for the country, the Renewed Hope Agenda and made a key announcement that has sparked reactions on social media platform, especially X (formerly Twitter).

President Tinubu announced the intention of the federal government to include the Nigerian youths in his administration, by introducing a 30-day national youth conference.

In a statement shared on X, by Dada Olusegun, Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, the Nigerian leader said:

"The 30-day Confab will unite young people nationwide to collaboratively develop solutions to issues such as education, employment, innovation, security, and social justice. The modalities of this Confab and selection of delegates will be designed in close consultation with our young people through their representatives. Through this confab, it will be our job as leaders to ensure that their aspirations are at the heart of the conference’s deliberations."

Nigerians react to Tinubu's Independence Day speech

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section of the presidential aide and ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's aide Tolu Ogunlesi's page on X:

@nigerianoise tweeted:

"Another money sharing jamboree. Exactly what Nigeria needs!

"Is leadership rocket science?"

@AdelabuMustaph2 tweeted:

"Inspiring Speech by Mr president. I pray these are implemented, it will go a long way in addressing Nigeria political and Ethnicity issues. Kudos Mr president."

@GuruHvac tweeted:

"Nice speech. Mr president did not mention the @NYIF_NG programme, does that mean it has been abandoned?"

@Kemi_Yunus tweeted:

"God bless Nigeria."

@Ademyever1 tweeted:

"Hopeless hope😂."

@OjoGclef94898 tweeted:

"As someone who believe in Nigeria project i will like to be part of this confab."

@ahmadmati1 tweeted:

"Divide and rule master."

@olaniyi_olatech tweeted:

"Another distraction, I wonder how many committee reports and confab that has been on in this govt yet no positive response."

@FaventM tweeted:

"I wish that at least 5% of the delegates' list would be populated by our children in senior secondary class. Those kids have lots of things to say and share. Since at least 90% of them would be first time voters in 2027, we can't ignore that demography. Please help escalate it."

