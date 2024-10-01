President Bola Ahmed Tinubu delivered his 2024 Independence Day speech to celebrate Nigeria at 64

Tinubu highlighted the importance of young Nigerians and their contribution to the development of the country

He called for a 30-day National Youth Conference, detailing its design, delegates, and representatives

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the gathering of a 30-day National Youth Conference for youths in the country.

Tinubu said the conference is to discuss and address challenges confronting the youths who constitute more than 60 percent of the nation’s population.

President Tinubu said 30-Day National Youth is to collaboratively develop solutions to issues Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

“It will provoke meaningful dialogue and empower our young people to participate actively in nation-building. By ensuring that their voices are heard in shaping the policies that impact their lives, we are creating a pathway for a brighter tomorrow.”

The President made this known during Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day Anniversary Broadcast on Tuesday, October 1.

Olusegun Dada, special assistant to President Tinubu on social media shared the speech via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun.

Tinubu disclosed that the modalities of this Confab and the selection of delegates will be designed in close consultation with the youth through their representatives.

Tinubu calls for National Youth Confab

The statement partially read:

“Considering this, I am pleased to announce the gathering of a National Youth Conference. This conference will be a platform to address the diverse challenges and opportunities confronting our young people, who constitute more than 60 percent of our population.”

He added that:

“The 30-day Confab will unite young people nationwide to collaboratively develop solutions to issues such as education, employment, innovation, security, and social justice.”

