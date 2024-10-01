State House, Abuja - Nigeria marks a significant milestone today, October 1, 2024, as the country celebrates its 64th Independence Day anniversary. President Bola Tinubu is delivering a highly anticipated speech outlining his vision for Nigeria's future growth and development.

As Nigerians come together to commemorate this momentous occasion and reflect on the country's remarkable progress and resilience since gaining independence in 1960, Legit.ng brings you live updates on how the day goes.