Live Updates: Nigeria Marks 64th Independence Day Anniversary as Tinubu Gives Speech
State House, Abuja - Nigeria marks a significant milestone today, October 1, 2024, as the country celebrates its 64th Independence Day anniversary. President Bola Tinubu is delivering a highly anticipated speech outlining his vision for Nigeria's future growth and development.
As Nigerians come together to commemorate this momentous occasion and reflect on the country's remarkable progress and resilience since gaining independence in 1960, Legit.ng brings you live updates on how the day goes.
Video: President Tinubu's Independence Anniversary Broadcast 2024
Watch President Tinubu's Independence Anniversary Broadcast 2024 here:
