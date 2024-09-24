Governors elected on the platform of the PDP are divided over Umar Damagum continuing as national chairman of the party, but at least six are known to be against Damagum

Damagum replaced Iyorchia Ayu in March 2023, but he has remained in an acting capacity since then

Legit.ng reports that a vote of confidence passed on Damagum in April 2024 has not eradicated the PDP's protracted crisis

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - No less than six governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are reportedly opposed to Umar Damagum, continuing as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recently, it emerged that members of the national working committee (NWC) and their deputies moved to oust Damagum.

Damagum is under pressure from some PDP chieftains to quit as national chairman. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

According to The Nation in a recent report, anti-Damagum governors are Bala Mohammed (Bauchi); Godwin Obaseki (Edo); Douye Diri (Bayelsa); Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers); Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom); and Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta).

Recall in August, Damagum said the struggle to continue to stay in office was not a matter of life and death for him.

Some party chieftains believe Yobe-born Damagum has already overstayed his welcome in acting capacity. However, the embattled party leader said leadership change or not would not rob him of his place in the party.

List of the anti-Damagum governors:

Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) Godwin Obaseki (Edo) Douye Diri (Bayelsa) Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers) Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom) Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta)

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP United Kingdom (UK) chapter demanded the immediate expulsion of Damagum and Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

The group accused Messrs Damagum and Anyanwu of working to undermine Governor Fubara and secretly aligning with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It called on the PDP leadership to take immediate and decisive action against the duo, saying they are "a festering wound on the PDP's reputation".

