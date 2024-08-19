The acting PDP national chairman Umar Iliya Damagum and national secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, have been described as "treacherous" and "egregious betrayal"

London, United Kingdom - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) United Kingdom Chapter has demanded the immediate expulsion of the acting national chairman Umar Iliya Damagum and National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

The group described Damagum and Anyanwu as "treacherous" and "egregious betrayal".

The group described Damagum and Anyanwu as "treacherous" and "egregious betrayal"

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Dr. Anita Jackson and made available to Legit.ng on Monday, August 19.

Damagum and Anyanwu are accused of working to undermine Governor Siminalayi Fubara and secretly aligning with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the group, Damagum and Anyanwu are plotting to derail PDP’s progress, and disregarding the party's constitution.

The group said they must be eradicated if the party is to survive and accused them of interfering in legal matters.

They called on the PDP leadership to take immediate and decisive action against the duo, saying they are a "festering wound" on the PDP's reputation.

"We demand that Damagum and Anyanwu be expelled from the party forthwith. Their presence is a festering wound on the PDP's reputation, and their continued involvement will only lead to further damage and destruction. We will not stand idly by while these traitors sell out our party to the highest bidder.

"Their interference in legal matters, their plots to derail the party's progress, and their blatant disregard for the party's constitution are all evidence of their treasonous intentions.

"We will not tolerate this behaviour any longer. The actions of both men are a slap in the face to the millions of loyal members who have worked tirelessly to build the PDP into a formidable force in Nigerian politics."

Wike, Fubara’s supporters clash in Rivers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that political tensions are high in Rivers state following another clash between loyalists of Governor Fubara and Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

Fubara and Wike have been locked in a battle for the political structure of the oil-rich state since 2023.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu intervened in the quarrel in December 2023, but it has refused to subside

