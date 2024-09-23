Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the results of the Saturday, September 21 governorship election in Edo state.

Legit.ng reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo as the winner of the election.

PDP claimed the people of Edo State voted for the party’s candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo Photo credit: PDP/Asue Ighodalo

Acting PDP National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum claimed the people of Edo State voted for the party’s candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo and expect nothing less than him being announced as governor-elect.

Damagum announced this at an ongoing media briefing in Abuja, on Monday, September 23.

He disclosed the party’s plan to heads to court

