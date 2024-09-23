BREAKING: Tension as PDP Rejects Edo Governorship Election Results, Discloses Next Line of Action
FCT, Abuja - The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the results of the Saturday, September 21 governorship election in Edo state.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo as the winner of the election.
Acting PDP National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum claimed the people of Edo State voted for the party’s candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo and expect nothing less than him being announced as governor-elect.
Damagum announced this at an ongoing media briefing in Abuja, on Monday, September 23.
He disclosed the party’s plan to heads to court
