The crisis rocking the PDP has taken a fresh twist as Atiku Abubakar reportedly backs the move to unseat PDP acting chairman Umar Damagum

While some governors led by Seyi Makinde, including FCT minister Nyesom Wike are solidly behind Damagum, Atiku and others led by Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed are pushing for Damagum’s removal

Damagum's ordeal began after Wike retaliated, and his camp won the party congress to strengthen his grip on the Rivers PDP amid his rift with Governor Sim Fubara

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has supported the plot to unseat the acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum.

Atiku backs move to sack PDP acting chair Damagum

Atiku, on Sunday, September 22, reportedly reached out to members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) advocating for Damagum’s ouster.

This move to remove Damagum has divided the 13 state PDP governors.

As it stands, seven governors, led by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state are pushing for Damagum’s removal, but four others, led by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, support his retention.

The pro-Damagum governors are allies of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who is in conflict with the PDP Governors’ Forum (PGF).

What Atiku told PDP NWC members

But a senior member of the PDP NWC, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed to The Punch that the Atiku had reached out to some of the anti-Damagum forces and other party stakeholders.

The source stated:

“We are not alone; important leaders in the party, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have spoken with some of us.”

When asked what Atiku communicated to the anti-Damagum NWC members, the source stated:

“We have no personal issues with Damagum; our goal is to protect the party so that Nigerians have an alternative in future elections. Damagum should honour the party’s constitution and traditions, step back to his original role as Deputy National Chairman (North), and allow the North Central to nominate a replacement promptly.”

The call for Damagum's removal heightened after Wike recently accused PDP governors of interfering with PDP Rivers' control.

Interestingly, Wike mad a strong move after his camp won the party congress to strengthen his grip on the Rivers PDP.

Primate Ayodele predicts PDP's end

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP had been predicted to meet its final destruction by August 2014 as the internal crisis rocking the opposition gets deeper.

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, revealed a fresh vision foreseeing the party's fate.

Ayodele said there were plans to destroy the party and urged concerned members to devise a strategy to avert the destruction.

