Senator Dino Melaye has reacted to the loss of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship election in Edo state

Melaye said the PDP was in the departure lounge and waiting for the boarding pass after APC defeated the party

The controversial former lawmaker explained why the PDP lost to the APC, adding that the Edo experience would be a joke

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - A former senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district in the 8th Nigeria National Assembly, Dino Melaye said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in the departure lounge after losing the governorship election in Edo state.

Melaye said as long as the acting PDP National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum is in charge of the party, PDP experience in Edo state will be a joke.

Dino Melaye said Edo experience will be a joke Photo credit: Dino Melaye

Source: Facebook

He added that PDP is not just at the departure lodge but waiting for the boarding pass.

The controversial lawmaker stated this in a post made via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @_dinomelaye on Sunday, September 22.

Melaye wrote:

“Desperate, Dangerous, Destroyer of PDP. D- Gun.”

He added:

“With the Destroyer called Damagun on the wheels. PDP is in the departure lounge. Waiting for the boarding pass. Edo experience will be a joke. There are more APC in the NWC than PDP. ~SDM”

Nigerians react as PDP loses Edo election

@Maxwell_Adeleye

Was it Damagum that made Obaseki betray Oshiomole, Wike, Philip Shaiibu, Dan Orbih, etc, and others who were instrumental to his political climax? Egbon Dino I love you, but don't turn this whole thing to comedy. Thanks.

@DanteQuincy

Everyone should start to Decamp now to APC cuz PDP got allot of working active APC member in PDP..

The party PDP is sinking . My post advise to My Delta State Governor

@ola_adepoju

God resist the proud and he gives grace to the humble. It felt like yesterday when PDP stalwarts bragged they will rule Nigeria for hundred years. It gratifying to watch the PDP fall like the pack of cards. I know they will lose more grounds.

PDP rejects Edo governorship election results

Legit.ng earlier reported that PDP reacted to the outcome of the Saturday, September 21 governorship election in Edo state.

The acting PDP National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum rejected the results which declared the APC governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo as the winner of the election.

Damagum disclosed the party's next line of action as he urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to retrace its steps

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng