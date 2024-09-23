Edo governorship election results were yet to be completely uploaded on the INEC result view (IREV) portal 24 hours after the winner was announced

INEC had on Sunday evening, September 22, declared Monday Okpebholo of the APC as the winner of the Saturday, September 21, governorship election in Edo

A check by Legit.ng as of 6 pm on Monday, September 23, indicated that the commission has yet to update the portal from Sunday morning when it was last updated

Benin City, Edo state—The Edo state governorship election results were yet to be uploaded on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) 's Result Viewing (IRev) portal, 24 hours after the electoral body announced the winner.

Legit.ng recalls that INEC had completed uploading 98 per cent (4461 out of 4519) of the results as of 9.30am on Sunday, September 22, the second day of the election.

INEC has not uploaded all Edo state governorship election results on IREV Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

However, a check by Legit.ng as of 6pm on Monday, September 23, indicated that INEC was yet to update its Result viewing portal hours after declaring Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, as the winner of the Saturday, September 21, Edo governorship election.

The Result viewing portal is part of INEC's measures to promote transparency and integrity in the electoral process. INEC's failure to upload results on the IReV portal marred the 2023 presidential election.

Edo governorship election results

According to INEC, the APC candidate polled 291,667 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, came second with 247,274 votes. Meanwhile, Labour Party's Olumide Akpata emerged third with 22,763 votes.

According to the election result announced by INEC and monitored by Legit.ng, the APC won eleven local government areas in the state, while the PDP won seven councils.

The Edo governorship election has been seen as a three-horse race, with Ighodalo of the PDP, Monday Okpebholo of the APC, and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party at the forefront.

There have been controversies around the election, with the PDP and Governor Godwin Obaseki raising several allegations against INEC and the APC for manipulating the election in favour of Okpebholo.

Obaseki defeated at his LGA

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obaseki and the PDP lost the Oredo local government to the APC and its candidate, Monday Okpebholo

.According to the results announced by INEC on Sunday, September 22, Okpebholo defeated the governor and the ruling party at his local government with 5,842 votes

.Labour Party's Olumide Akpata came third in the race at the Oredo local government governorship election results in Edo.

