The Edo state governorship election results have been uploaded to the IREV portal by INEC up to 98.58 per cent at 9:30 am Sunday, September 22

An analysis of the results by Legit.ng indicated that only four local government results have been completely uploaded

The four local governments where their results have been completely uploaded on IREV are Owan East, Esan South East, Esan North East and Igueben

The Edo state governorship election results have been uploaded to 98.58 per cent on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Result Viewing Portal (IREV) portal.

As of 9:30 am Sunday, September 22, INEC had uploaded 98 per cent (4454 out of 4519) of the expected election results onto its IREV. However, only four local government areas have complete results so far.

Edo local governments where election results are ready

The four local governments with fully uploaded results are Owan East, Esan South East, Esan North East and Igueben.

This is as the suspension of the collation of the results at the INEC collation centre has led to tension between the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the leading opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Edo governorship election has been considered a three-horse race, with Ighodalo of the PDP, Monday Okpebholo of the APC, and Labour Party Olumide Akpata at the centre stage.

PDP distances self from peace accord

While all the parties signed the peace accord, a political ritual during an election in Nigeria, the PDP and its candidate declined to sign the peace accord, alleging that some of its members were being arrested unjustly.

However, the failure of the PDP and Ighodalo to sign the peace accord has raised some tension in the state, with some residents saying they would not come out to vote on that day.

Primate Ayodele urges voters to vote PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP and its candidate in the Saturday governorship election, Asue Ighodalo, have been urged to do everything to prevent the APC from rigging the poll.

In his latest prophecy, Primate Elijah Ayodele stressed that a vote for the APC is a vote for disaster, urging the people not to vote for the broom party.

According to the cleric, Edo will be economically and spiritually down should the APC win the forthcoming governorship election.

