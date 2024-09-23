The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Edo State gubernatorial election

Several key political figures and forces worked against Governor Godwin Obaseki and his candidate, Ighodalo, which contributed to their defeat

The PDP faced significant internal challenges, including legal disputes and defections by key figures like Anslem Ojezua and Kabiru Adjoto, among others

Benin, Edo state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the Edo State gubernatorial election held on Saturday.

Okpebholo secured 291,667 votes, defeating his main rival, Dr. Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 247,274 votes.

Five people that worked against Ighodalo during the Edo guber election Photo credit: @officialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

The APC triumphed in 11 local government areas, while the PDP managed to win seven.

This victory, however, was influenced by several key political forces working against Governor Godwin Obaseki, which ultimately dashed Ighodalo's hopes.

1. Nyesom Wike’s withdrawal of support

Nyesom Wike, the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of Rivers State, played a pivotal role in securing Obaseki’s re-election in 2020 after the APC denied him a returning ticket.

However, following a fallout with Obaseki, Wike distanced himself from the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, during the 2024 election, Vanguard reported.

Wike’s withdrawal of support significantly weakened the PDP’s campaign, especially as he had been a strong ally in previous elections.

Wike openly declared that he would not support Ighodalo, stating that Edo voters did not need external influence to decide their votes—a sentiment Obaseki echoed, but which may have underestimated Wike’s political influence.

2. Philip Shaibu’s defection to APC

Philip Shaibu, Obaseki’s deputy during the 2020 election, was another crucial figure who contributed to Obaseki's re-election.

However, after a rift between Shaibu and Obaseki over the latter’s governorship ambitions, Shaibu defected to the APC, taking several key PDP members with him.

His defection was a major blow to the PDP, depleting its strength just before the election. Shaibu’s endorsement of Okpebholo as the “homeboy” further solidified APC’s chances in Edo North, a region critical to electoral success.

3. Dan Orbih’s opposition to Obaseki and Ighodalo

Dan Orbih, former National Vice Chairman, South-South of the PDP, and leader of the Legacy Group, was instrumental in Obaseki’s 2020 victory.

However, Orbih became a staunch opponent of Obaseki and refused to support Ighodalo’s candidacy, even rejecting membership in the PDP’s governorship campaign council.

Orbih’s influence in Edo North, particularly in Etsako Central, was pivotal in swinging votes away from the PDP, further weakening Ighodalo’s campaign.

4. Anslem Ojezua’s legal challenge and fallout with Obaseki

Anslem Ojezua, a former ally of Obaseki and ex-chairman of the Edo State chapter of APC, also turned against the governor after being denied the PDP governorship ticket.

Ojezua, who had led a significant defection from the APC to the PDP in 2020, accused Obaseki of manipulating the primary process to favor Ighodalo.

Ojezua’s legal challenge against Ighodalo’s candidacy created internal strife within the PDP, culminating in the dismissal of his case by the Court of Appeal just before the election, Daily Trust reported.

5. Kabiru Adjoto’s Defection and Criticism

Kabiru Adjoto, a former Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, also defected from the PDP after falling out with Obaseki.

Adjoto’s departure was reportedly triggered by Obaseki’s decision to appoint Marvellous Omobayo as his deputy following the controversial impeachment of Shaibu.

Adjoto criticized Obaseki for failing to reward those who had worked for his re-election in 2020 and aligned himself with the anti-Obaseki Legacy Group led by Dan Orbih.

His defection and public criticism further eroded Obaseki’s support base, contributing to the PDP’s defeat.

Edo guber: LP trail as APC floored PDP with 44,012 votes

In a related event, at 9:28 pm yesterday, Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was officially declared the winner of the 2024 Edo State gubernatorial election.

He defeated his closest rival, Dr. Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), by a margin of 44,012 votes.

The Labour Party's candidate, Olumide Akpata, trailed significantly behind, finishing in a distant third place with 22,763 votes, Leadership reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng