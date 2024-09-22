In a surprising turn of events, the APC deputy governorship candidate Dennis Idahosa has lost his own polling unit to the PDP

In Ovia Southwest, the PDP emerged victorious by securing 10,260 votes and the APC secured 10,150 votes in the Edo governorship election

Despite expectations favouring the APC so far, following Omosede Igbinedion's defection, the PDP emerged victorious in Ovia LGA

Hon Dennis Idahosa, the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, has lost his Ovia Southwest local government area to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Edo governorship election held on Saturday, September 21.

Breakdown of election results from Idahosa's LGA

Idahosa is the lawmaker representing the Ovia federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

As reported by The Nation, the APC got 10,150 votes while the PDP got 10,260 votes.

Also, Omosede Igbinedion, lost in Ovia northeast local government to the PDP.

The PDP got 15,311 votes to defeat the APC which got 13,225.

It was predicted that the PDP would lose in both local government areas due to the recent defection of Barr. Igbinedion to the APC.

Despite predictions suggesting a possible victory for the APC in both areas following Barrister Igbinedion’s recent defection, the PDP emerged victorious in the LGA, a stronghold of the key opposition party candidate.

