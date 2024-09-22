The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sent an urgent message to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

The PDP warned INEC against announcing results that do not reflect the will of the people in the Edo state governorship election

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, claimed that the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo won the governorship election in Edo state

Benin City, Edo state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the APC and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to announce any governorship result that does not reflect the will of the people of Edo state.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, warned that such action would lead huge crisis in Edo state.

PDP said the people of Edo State will never allow their mandate in illegitimate hands. Photo credit: PDP/INEC

Source: Facebook

This was contained in a statement issued via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @OfficialPDPNig on Sunday, September 22.

“The PDP in the strongest terms cautions the APC and INEC not to announce or declare any result that does not reflect the Will of the people as expressed at the Polling Units. Such will be a recipe for a huge crisis in the State as the people of Edo State will never allow their mandate in illegitimate hands.”

The PDP insisted that its candidate, Asue Ighodalo won the Saturday, September 21 governorship election in Edo state.

”As Governor Fintiri presented, the results collated from the Polling Units have Asue Ighodalo in a clear lead before the State collation exercise was hijacked by the APC which, in connivance with some unscrupulous INEC and security officials, engaged in blatant alteration and substitution of the genuine results with fabricated figures in favour of the defeated APC candidate.”

Edo election: PDP supporters storm INEC office

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the PDP supporters stormed INEC headquarters in Benin City to protest Saturday’s governorship election results in Edo state.

The PDP staged the protest against the ongoing collation of the governorship election results which Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently leading.

According to the figures released by INEC, the APC has won in 10 local government areas, leaving the PDP with six.

