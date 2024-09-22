INEC has started reeling out the Edo state governorship election results, with the APC, PDP and the Labour Party getting their fair

So far, the electoral commission has announced the results of ten local governments in the ongoing collation of the results

The APC, PDP and Labour Party have been adjudged to be major players in the election and have garnered a significant number of votes

The Edo state governorship election results have started rolling out from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation centre in Benin, the state capital.

So far, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party have made significant gains in the emerging results. While the APC and PDP are taking the lead, the Labour Party has yet to win a polling unit.

How many votes APC has gotten in Edo

So far, the APC has garnered 134,780 votes, while the PDP got 121,270 votes, and the Labour Party had 8,396 from the ten local government results that have been announced.

Edo State's governorship election has become a nail-biter. PDP candidate Asue Ighodalo and APC candidate Senator Monday Okpebholo are neck-and-neck as INEC uploads Saturday's election results.

As of the latest update, INEC has uploaded 97% of the results onto its Results Viewing portal. Despite morning rains delaying polling materials, voter turnout was high across the state.

PDP distances self from peace accord

While all the parties signed the peace accord, a political ritual during an election in Nigeria, the PDP and its candidate declined to sign the peace accord, alleging that some of its members were being arrested unjustly.

However, the failure of the PDP and Ighodalo to sign the peace accord has raised some tension in the state, with some residents saying they would not come out to vote on that day.

