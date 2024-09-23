Governor-Elect Senator Monday Okpebholo and Deputy Governor-Elect Hon. Dennis Idahosa visited the Oba of Benin following a contentious election

The September 21, 2024, governorship election was marked by fierce rivalries between the APC and PDP, leading to heightened tensions

In his victory address, Okpebholo emphasized his commitment to development and unity in Edo Stat

Benin, Edo State — Following a fiercely contested governorship election, Senator Monday Okpebholo, the Governor-Elect of Edo State, and his Deputy Governor-Elect, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, paid a courtesy visit to the revered Oba of Benin.

This visit marks a significant step in their administration as they seek to foster unity and collaboration in the wake of a highly polarizing election.

APC, PDP first contest election season

The Edo governorship election, held on September 21, 2024, was marked by intense rivalries and fierce campaigning.

Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured victory with 291,667 votes, defeating his closest opponent, Dr. Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 247,274 votes.

The election saw both parties vying vigorously for control, leading to heightened tensions and public interest, Vanguard reported.

The aftermath of the election was equally dramatic, with Governor Godwin Obaseki storming the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to protest the election results, alleging irregularities and calling for transparency.

His actions reflected the deep divisions and dissatisfaction among his supporters, who believed the election was marred by unfair practices.

A new era ahead, says Okpebholo

Okpebholo following his declaration as the winner, Senator Okpebholo reassured the people of Edo State that they had elected the best person for the job.

Okpebholo vowed:

"A new Edo is rising. I am here to develop Edo State. I want to transform Edo the way it should be."

Akpabio claims outcome of Edo guber shows confidence in Tinubu

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that President of the Senate, Dr. Godswill Akpabio, has lauded the results of the recently concluded gubernatorial election in Edo State, in which the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Monday Okpebholo, emerged victorious.

Akpabio acknowledged the tense atmosphere at the beginning of the election but maintained that the outcome demonstrates the people's confidence in Tinubu's leadership.

However, Akpabio's comments have sparked outrage among many Nigerians, who took to social media and other platforms to express their discontent.

