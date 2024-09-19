A 'prophet', Joel Atuma, has shared his prediction for the upcoming Edo state governorship election 2024

Atuma in a video seen by Legit.ng, hinted that the outcome of the Edo election would be surprising

According to INEC, 17 candidates are vying for the seat, but many pundits have identified Olumide Akpata, Asue Ighodalo, and Monday Okpebholo, as the major contenders

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Benin City, Edo state - Prophet Joel Atuma of The Lord Grace Provinces, Umuahia, Abia state, has said "the least expected candidate" in the 2024 Edo state governorship election would win the poll.

Legit.ng reports that the election in Edo has been scheduled for Saturday, September 21, with Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Monday Okpebholo (All Progressives Congress, APC), and Olumide Akpata (Labour Party, LP) the top candidates.

Fresh prediction ahead of the Edo 2024 guber election Photo credits: @m_akpakomiza/@HRH_Ujuaku/@OlumideAkpata

Source: Twitter

Edo 2024: Prophecy on next governor

Speaking in a video posted on his official YouTube channel, Prophet Atuma projected that litigation will surface after the election, but the court will be unable to change the outcome of the poll.

He said:

“In the Edo governorship election, the least expected will carry the day. There will be court, but the court will not be able to change it (sic).

“I’m seeing like letter E in the name of the next governor. I don’t even know who the person is; I don’t know the aspirant.”

Watch Pastor Atuma's full 'prophecy' below:

Legit.ng reports that ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Edo, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) called on political parties to suspend all campaign activities.

The commission in a message posted on its official X handle reiterated that all campaigns by political parties must end at midnight today, Thursday, September 19.

INEC stressed that it is illegal for any political party in Edo state to engage in rallies, processions or media campaigns from midnight.

Edo: Prophet Emmanuel predicts PDP win

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Chinonso Emmanuel tipped the PDP for victory in the Edo state governorship election 2024.

Speaking in a video posted on his known Facebook page, Prophet Emmanuel dashed the hope of the APC and LP concerning the forthcoming poll.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng