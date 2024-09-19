The Nigerian Police Force led by IGP Kayode Egbetokun has come under heavy criticism

A group, the Edo Democracy Movement (EDM), lambasted the Force for failing to arrest the Edo APC chairman, Blessing Agbomhere, who they claimed threatened Governor Godwin Obaseki ahead of the September 21 election

In a statement made available on Thursday, EDM accused the police of acting swiftly when it came to arresting and detaining several chieftains and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in recent weeks

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Edo Democracy Movement (EDM) has accused the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) of partisanship and selective law enforcement ahead of the Edo state governorship election, scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Group blasts police for refusing to arrest Edo APC chieftain despite IGP’s order. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The movement is particularly outraged over the police’s failure to arrest Blessing Agbomhere, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and Supernumerary Chief Superintendent of Police (SPY), who was filmed threatening Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Despite a directive from Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, for Agbomhere's arrest, the police have yet to take action, sparking widespread suspicion of bias.

Agbomhere, a staunch APC supporter, was seen in a viral video making threats against the Edo State governor, an incident that has alarmed many, especially as tensions rise ahead of the election.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, September 19, signed by its coordinator, Omoregbe Osayiuwa, the Edo Democracy Movement demanded Agbomhere’s immediate arrest.

He called on the police to stop what it described as "selective enforcement of the law."

“The failure to arrest Blessing Agbomhere for his dangerous and inflammatory statements against Governor Obaseki sends a clear message to the people of Edo that the police are biased towards the APC and cannot be trusted to ensure a fair election," the movement declared.

Read more about Okpebholo, Edo election here:

Group raises alarm over plots to arrest Edo PDP chairman

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that a group cried out over the alleged plot to arrest the Edo PDP chairman Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi, a few days before the September 21 election.

The Esan Advancement Group has written an open letter to the presidency, the DSS and the NSA over the dangerous moves of political actors in Edo state against Aziegbemi.

The group voiced concerns after a forged statement falsely linked to Aziegbemi, accusing the presidency and other agencies of plotting to rig the election, were circulated online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng