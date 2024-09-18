Labour Party candidate Olumide Akpata has again shown that he is the man of the people by engaging Edo state residents in a unique way

In a video that has gone viral on social media X, Akpata addressed the crowd during the party's campaign finale in English, Benin, Igbo and 4 other Nigerian languages

Legit.ng reports that Akpata will jostle for Edo's top job alongside 16 other candidates on Saturday, September 21, 2024

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Edo state, Benin-City - On Wednesday, September 18, the Labour Party (LP) gubernatorial candidate in the forthcoming Edo state election, Barrister Olumide Akpata, addressed the residents of the state in a variety of languages.

During the LP rally in Edo, Olumide Akpata dazzled the crowd with 7 Nigerian languages. Photo credit: Olumide Akpata

Source: Facebook

Edo guber: Olumide Akpata speaks 7 languages during rally

As reported by Vanguard on Wednesday, Akpata in the rally ahead of the election spoke in different languages including pidgin, English, Benin, and Igbo.

“I have been a lawyer, that they made me president of all the lawyers, former president NBA, Our deputy is a lawyer, 30 years SAN; Is that easy? When you put us in the government house, we would be the first two UNIBEN graduates to be there. We would show them on election day that power belongs to the people, we won’t let you down, we solemnly promise,” he said in Pidgin.

The upcoming governorship election in Edo state is scheduled for Saturday, 21 September 2024.

Watch the video below as Akpata speaks 7 languages:

Edo guber: Obi rallies support for Akpata

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that as the LP presidential candidate from the 2023 election, Peter Obi, is set to visit Benin City today, in a bid to mobilize voters for LP candidate Olumide Akpata.

Obi's presence is expected to boost the party’s campaign efforts as Akpata faces a challenging political landscape.

Joining the campaign trail is Abia State Governor Alex Oti, another prominent figure within LP, underscoring the party’s push to gain momentum in Edo’s political arena. The final days of the campaign will see an intense effort from LP as they try to sway voters.

Source: Legit.ng