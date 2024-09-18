A 'prophet', Abel Tamunominabo Boma, has said the PDP will retain power in Edo state, dashing the hope of APC's Monday Okpebholo

Boma while commenting on the coming 2024 Edo state governorship election, said he saw disappointment in the APC

The cleric stressed that his prophecy was not motivated by money but by the Holy Spirit

Benin City, Edo state - Prophet Abel Boma has said Asue Ighodalo, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, will emerge the winner of the upcoming election in the state.

Legit.ng reports that Ighodalo is the anointed candidate of the outgoing governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The election in Edo has been slated for Saturday, September 21, with Ighodalo, Monday Okpebholo (All Progressives Congress, APC), and Olumide Akpata (Labour Party) the top candidates.

Speaking in a video posted on his YouTube page, Prophet Boma dashed the hope of the APC.

He said:

“If the Edo people want to have downfall, they should allow APC to come to power.”

He continued:

“PDP is the will of God. I already said it in the month of January and February. Neither APC nor PDP has paid me. But let me say it: Asue Ighodalo is the choice of God. He is the man to rule Edo state.

“If APC wins, Edo will be dry. Salary payment will be a problem. Edo state is PDP. No matter how they (the APC) try, that man will still win.

“The president (Bola Tinubu) will do anything about the Edo election. No matter how they stress him (Ighodalo), he will come out victorious.”

Watch the Prophet Boma's prediction in full below:

'We'll win Edo election'- Accord

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ahead of the Edo governorship election 2024, Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem, the national chairman of the Accord Party, expressed optimism that the party will win.

Mgbudem urged eligible voters in the state to come out en masse and vote for his party. He also tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide a level playing field to all the political parties and their candidates participating in the election.

