Benin City, Edo state - A former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the national assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, on Wednesday, September 18, rued the decision of some registered voters in Edo state not to collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs).

Legit.ng recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disclosed on Tuesday, September 17, that 379,245 PVCs have not been collected in Edo state.

Senator Shehu Sani says thousands of uncollected PVCs capable of determining the fate and the future of Edo state. Photo credits: @m_akpakomiza, @Aighodalo, @OlumideAkpata

Sam Olumekun, INEC’s national commissioner, stated that of the 2,629,025 registered voters in Edo, 2,249,780 — representing 85.57 percent — have collected their PVCs, while 14.43 percent (379,245) are yet to be collected.

This announcement comes a few days before the Edo state governorship election scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Reacting to the update from INEC, Sani wrote on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) handle:

"Imagine, about 380k people refused to collect their PVCs from the INEC office in Edo. A number capable of determining the winner and capable of determining the fate and the future of the state."

Legit.ng reports that years after it was launched, the PVC, which was introduced to guarantee eligible voters the right to vote in elections, remains the most important tool to vote in any election in Nigeria. However, despite the PVC’s prominent role in the electoral process, regarding citizens’ constant yearnings for good governance, hundreds of electorate, who have registered with the electoral umpire have yet to collect their cards, days, months and even years after the cards have been printed.

The 2024 governorship election in Edo will take place across 4,519 polling units in the state. Asue Ighodalo, (Peoples Democratic Party, PDP), Monday Okpebholo (All Progressives Congress, APC), and Olumide Akpata (Labour Party), are considered the top candidates. In the election, only qualified electorate with their PVC can vote.

