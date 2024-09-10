With the Edo State governorship election fast approaching, Labour Party (LP) candidate Olumide Akpata faces a daunting political landscape marked by underdevelopment and widespread poverty

As the campaign heats up, former presidential candidate Peter Obi and Abia State Governor Alex Oti are set to rally support in Benin City, signaling LP's final push

Akpata's on-the-ground experiences across Edo’s local governments paint a bleak picture of governance failures, which have shaped his promises of transformation and reform

As the September 21 Edo State governorship election draws closer, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate from the 2023 election, Peter Obi, is set to visit Benin City today, in a bid to mobilize voters for LP candidate Olumide Akpata.

Obi's presence is expected to boost the party’s campaign efforts as Akpata faces a challenging political landscape.

Joining the campaign trail is Abia State Governor Alex Oti, another prominent figure within LP, underscoring the party’s push to gain momentum in Edo’s political arena. The final days of the campaign will see an intense effort from LP as they try to sway voters.

Akpata, speaking to journalists in Benin on Monday, recounted the difficult experiences of his campaign, which has taken him across all 18 local government areas of Edo State. He described the situation he encountered as a "nightmare," highlighting severe underdevelopment and hardship across the state.

These observations have formed the basis of his campaign manifesto, which he describes as a “pact with the people” aimed at addressing these widespread challenges.

Obi storms Edo to back Akpata's campaign

Edo State, despite receiving significant monthly allocations running into billions of naira, is struggling with an enormous debt burden nearing N600 billion.

Akpata criticized the mismanagement of these funds, pointing to the lack of development as a clear sign of government failure. "The state of affairs in Edo is desperate and in need of serious intervention," he said, pledging to reverse the trend and improve the living conditions of the populace.

Akpata expressed shock at the lack of basic amenities in many Edo communities, citing examples such as Urhonigbe and Eme-Ora, where residents have lived without electricity for 10 and 4 years, respectively.

Akpata joins Peter Obi’s Labour Party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Olumide Akpata, the immediate past president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Tuesday, August 1, confirmed his membership of the Labour Party (LP).

Akpata, who made this confirmation via his official Twitter page, said he “simply got tired of complaining about Nigeria every day”, Premium Times reported.

