Olumide Akpata, the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, emerged as the Labour Party's candidate for the 2024 Edo State gubernatorial elections

Known for his legal acumen and commitment to public service, Akpata is believed to bring a fresh perspective and a transformative vision for the state's future

As the political race intensifies, his candidacy appeared to stand out for its focus on economic development, education, and good governance

As the political landscape in Edo State heats up ahead of the 2024 gubernatorial elections, one name seemingly stand out among the contenders: Olumide Akpata.

The former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has hitherto emerged as the Labour Party's candidate, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a vision for change.

Here are some key facts about Olumide Akpata that you need to know:

1. Legal luminary

Olumide Akpata is a distinguished lawyer who served as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association from 2020 to 2022. His tenure was arguably marked by significant reforms and a focus on improving the welfare of lawyers across Nigeria.

2. Education and early career

Akpata holds a law degree from the University of Benin and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1993. He began his legal career at Templars, one of Nigeria's leading commercial law firms, where he rose to become a Senior Partner.

3. Labour Party's choice

In February 2024, Akpata was elected as the Labour Party's governorship candidate for Edo State. He won the primary election with a commanding 316 out of 340 votes, showcasing his popularity and the confidence his party has in his leadership.

4. Advocacy and public service

Throughout his career, Akpata has been a vocal advocate for justice, transparency, and good governance. His commitment to public service is evident in his various roles, including his work with the NBA and his involvement in numerous legal and civic organisations.

5. Criticism of opponents

Akpata has not shied away from criticising his political opponents. Recently, he called out the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for failing to attend a scheduled debate, emphasising the importance of accountability and public engagement in the electoral process.

7. Personal life

Olumide Akpata is known for his down-to-earth personality and his dedication to his family. He often speaks about the support he receives from his wife and children, which he credits as a source of strength in his professional and political endeavors.

7. International Recognition:

His contributions to the legal profession and public service have earned him recognition both locally and internationally. Akpata has been invited to speak at numerous conferences and has received several awards for his work.

Olumide Akpata's candidacy is believed brings a fresh perspective to the Edo State gubernatorial race. With his extensive legal background, commitment to public service, and clear vision for the future, he looked poised to make a significant impact on the state's political landscape.

Obi rallies support for Akpata

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that as the September 21 Edo State governorship election draws closer, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate from the 2023 election, Peter Obi, is set to visit Benin City today, in a bid to mobilize voters for LP candidate Olumide Akpata.

Obi's presence is expected to boost the party’s campaign efforts as Akpata faces a challenging political landscape.

Joining the campaign trail is Abia State Governor Alex Oti, another prominent figure within LP, underscoring the party’s push to gain momentum in Edo’s political arena. The final days of the campaign will see an intense effort from LP as they try to sway voters.

