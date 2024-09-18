Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi state, has finally honoured the EFCC invitation for questioning

Bello's media office announced the development on Wednesday, September 18, adding that the former governor honoured the EFCC out of his respect for the rule of law

The ex-Kogi governor was being probed for a 19-count charge of money laundering accumulated to the tune of ₦80 billion

Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi State, has finally surrendered to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after facing intense pressure and several court injunctions.

According to his media office on Wednesday, September 18, Bello honoured the EFCC's invitation following consultations with his family, legal team, and political allies.

Yahaya Bello visit EFCC to answer questions Photo Credit: @OfficialGYBKogi

Source: Twitter

Bello's decision comes on the heels of Justice Emeka Nwite's adjournment of his alleged money laundering case to September 25. The EFCC had charged Bello with a 19-count charge of money laundering to the tune of ₦80 billion. Despite this, Bello had consistently refused to appear for questioning and boycotted court trials.

Why Yahaya Bello honours EFCC invitation

In a statement, Bello's media office emphasized his respect for the rule of law and his commitment to clearing his name. They noted that Bello had previously implemented anti-corruption mechanisms during his tenure as governor, demonstrating his support for President Bola Tinubu's efforts to combat corruption.

Bello was accompanied by prominent Nigerians during his surrender to the EFCC. His team expressed hope that the commission would conduct a professional investigation, respecting Bello's fundamental rights as a Nigerian citizen. Further details about his engagement with the EFCC are expected to be disclosed later.

The statement reads in part:

"It is our hope that the Commission will be as professional as necessary and respect his fundamental rights as a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

See the full statement here:

EFCC speaks on how to arrest Bello

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC has disclosed that it has been making efforts to ensure that the former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, gets arrested.

Dele Oyewale, the spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, said the agency is working with local and international security forces to ensure the former governor faces the law.

According to the EFCC, former governor Bello has become someone who cannot appear in public to avoid being arrested.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng