The EFCC has disclosed that it has been making efforts to ensure that the former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, gets arrested

Dele Oyewale, the spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, said the agency is working with local and international security forces to ensure the former governor faces the law

According to the EFCC, former governor Bello has become someone who cannot appear in public to avoid being arrested

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed that it was working to bring former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello to justice.

Bello has been charged with 19 counts of money laundering involving over N80 billion, allegedly diverted from the state treasury.

We are working to arrest Yahaya Bello Photo Credit: @officialEFCC, @OfficialGYBKogi

Source: Twitter

Despite filing charges, the EFCC has not been able to bring the former governor to court for arraignment.

How many court cases Bello has snubbed

Bello has snubbed six scheduled court sessions, prompting the EFCC to collaborate with local and international law enforcement agencies to ensure his arrest.

EFCC's head of media and publicity, Dele Oyewale, stated that the commission is focused on resolving Bello's case.

Oyewale, in an interview on News Central Africa on Thursday, August 22, noted that Bello has become a fugitive and cannot appear in public without being arrested.

How EFCC plan to arrest Yahaya Bello

The EFCC is working with local and international agencies to ensure Bello's arrest and bring him to justice.

The anti-graft agency then expressed the commitment of the commission to resolving Bello's case, along with other ongoing investigations, and assured Nigerians that justice would be served.

Oyewale's statement reads in part:

“As it is now, Yahaya Bello cannot come into the open. He cannot make himself available anywhere because he has become a fugitive, and we all know the instruments of the law—anywhere he is sighted, he would be arrested.”

Source: Legit.ng