The Yahaya Bello against Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) case has taken a new dimension

The former governor of Kogi state has asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to adjourn the ongoing case indefinitely

Bello's counsel, Musa Yakubu, requested that further proceedings be adjourned pending the determination of the appeal pending at the Court of Appeal, Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to adjourn the ongoing case instituted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) indefinitely.

Bello through his lawyer, Musa Yakubu, also asked the court to vacate its arrest order on him.

In a letter written by Yakubu on July 12, the former governor said these requests should hold pending the determination of an appeal he filed at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

As reported by Vanguard, the letter was addressed to the trial Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, ahead of Bello’s arraignment scheduled for Wednesday, July 17.

Bello is being tried for allegedly laundering N80 billion during his tenure as the governor of Kogi state.

“We respectfully urge the Court to set aside and expunge from its records, the proceedings of the 27th June 2024, including any ruling, order or directive carried out in the face of the defendant’s appeal entered on the 24th of May, 2024,”

The counsel to Bello asked the court to “adjourn further proceedings in this charge sine die, pending the determination of Appeal No: CA/ABJ/CR/536/2024 entered by the defendant, and pending at the Court of Appeal, Abuja”.

EFCC places Bello on Interpol watch list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bello's non-appearance in court for trial sparked serious concern in the polity and informed the latest move by the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency requested Interpol to place Yahaya Bello on watch list across North Africa as he evades local arrest.

Bello is facing a 19-count charge for alleged money laundering, breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds of about N80.2 billion.

