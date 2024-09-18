Former Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello has reportedly submitted himself for questioning at the EFCC

Bello had been on the wanted list of the anti-graft agency before now, and his submission has started generating reactions from Nigerian

The former governor was being probed by the EFCC over ₦80 billion money laundering allegation against him

Nigerians have started reacting to the purported submission of the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former governor's media office explained that Bello respects the rule of law and had to honour the anti-graft agency's invitation after consulting with his legal team and political associates.

Bello's decision comes on the heels of Justice Emeka Nwite's adjournment of his alleged money laundering case to September 25. The EFCC had charged Bello with a 19-count money laundering charge to the tune of ₦80 billion. Despite this, Bello had consistently refused to appear for questioning and boycotted court trials.

Bello visits EFCC, Nigerians' reacts

Below are some Nigerians' reactions to the statement from his media office:

Abdurashid Isah comment:

"Justice shall be served. God is behind every truth. No shaking."

Uguru Nnamdi Agbe wrote:

"This country called Nigeria is not working. If Nigeria's system is working, this man must have been inside prison since it's only God who will judge Nigerian leaders."

Ajoge Abdulrahman commended the former governor

"Finally, welcome back. People have been asking me about my brother whenever I say I am from Okene. It's good, Sir, that you are ready to face the EFCC head-on."

Ozi Noyi said:

"Alhamdulillah, you are the real definition of Anebira; I am super proud of you, my Leader and Role Model. Wehuhara, Oniku Enira Yapewu. May God continue to guide and protect you, my Legend."

Michael Immanuel stated:

"How does this press release concern us? When he was running and jumping the fence, did he make any press releases!?"

See the full statement and comment here:

