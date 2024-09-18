A group has cried out over the alleged plot to arrest the Edo PDP chairman Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi, a few days before the September 21 election

The Esan Advancement Group has written an open letter to the presidency, the DSS and the NSA over the dangerous moves of political actors in Edo state against Aziegbemi

The group voiced concerns after a forged statement falsely linked to Aziegbemi, accusing the presidency and other agencies of plotting to rig the election, were circulated online

A political advocacy group, the Esan Advancement Group, has raised concerns about an alleged plan to arrest Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi, the Edo state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the highly anticipated Edo governorship election set for September 21, 2024.

Group writes Tinubu over plots to arest Edo PDP chairman

In an open letter addressed to the Presidency, the Department of State Security (DSS), and the National Security Adviser (NSA), the group accused political actors of attempting to smear and neutralize Dr. Aziegbemi through fake news and propaganda.

The alarm was raised after a forged statement began circulating on social media, falsely attributing inflammatory remarks to the PDP Chairman, accusing the Presidency and other agencies of plotting to rig the election.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, September 18, the group alleged that these tactics are part of a larger scheme aimed at discrediting Dr. Aziegbemi and diminishing the PDP's chances in the upcoming election.

Kio Eromosele, the leader of the Esan Advancement Group, said:

"We call on the relevant authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure that this democratic process is not compromised."

The letter further urged Edo State residents and Nigerians to disregard the false reports, emphasizing that Dr. Aziegbemi remains dedicated to the principles of justice, fairness, and democracy.

Madam Blessing Aigbogu, the group's general secretary, added:

"The arrest of Dr. Aziegbemi at this crucial time would send the wrong message about the integrity of the election process.

"We ask the authorities to refrain from allowing political manipulation to undermine democracy in Edo State."

