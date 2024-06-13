Global site navigation

BREAKING: Court Fixes New Date for Yahaya Bello's Arrangement, Details Emerge
Nigeria

BREAKING: Court Fixes New Date for Yahaya Bello’s Arrangement, Details Emerge

by  Adekunle Dada 1 min read

FCT, Abuja - Justice Emeka Nwite (SAN) of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned the arraignment of former Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, until June 27 over alleged N80.2 billion fraud.

Bello’s counsel, Adeola Adedipe, SAN, told the court that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) lawyers approached Aliyu AbdulWahab, SAN, who is the counsel for the defendant, that the June 13 date would not be convenient for them to proceed.

Court fixes new date for Yahaya Bello’s arrangement over alleged N8.3 billion fraud
The court adjourned Bello's arraignment until June 27 Photo credit: EFCC/Yayaha Bello
Source: Facebook

As reported by The Nation, Adedipe said Wahab had to agree by way of convenience for another date to be set.

He said he was surprised when he heard that EFCC lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo was in court.

Source: Legit.ng

