BREAKING: Court Fixes New Date for Yahaya Bello’s Arrangement, Details Emerge
FCT, Abuja - Justice Emeka Nwite (SAN) of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned the arraignment of former Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, until June 27 over alleged N80.2 billion fraud.
Bello’s counsel, Adeola Adedipe, SAN, told the court that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) lawyers approached Aliyu AbdulWahab, SAN, who is the counsel for the defendant, that the June 13 date would not be convenient for them to proceed.
As reported by The Nation, Adedipe said Wahab had to agree by way of convenience for another date to be set.
He said he was surprised when he heard that EFCC lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo was in court.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.