FCT, Abuja - Justice Emeka Nwite (SAN) of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned the arraignment of former Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, until June 27 over alleged N80.2 billion fraud.

Bello’s counsel, Adeola Adedipe, SAN, told the court that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) lawyers approached Aliyu AbdulWahab, SAN, who is the counsel for the defendant, that the June 13 date would not be convenient for them to proceed.

The court adjourned Bello's arraignment until June 27 Photo credit: EFCC/Yayaha Bello

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Nation, Adedipe said Wahab had to agree by way of convenience for another date to be set.

He said he was surprised when he heard that EFCC lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo was in court.

