Ahead of the Saturday, September 21 governorship election in Edo state, former Edo North Senator, Francis Alimikhena, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

APC chiftain confirms Alimikhena's defection

A chieftain of the APC in the Etsako West local government area, Zibiri Muhammed, confirmed the development to The Punch on Saturday, September 14.

He said:

“Yes, Senator Alimikhena is now a member of the APC. So, he has joined the APC and will officially decamp today.

“Alimikhena would be received by the National Chairman of our party, Abdullahi Ganduje, at our grand finale rally at the UNIBEN sports complex.”

Speaking further, Muhammed said the former senator is already on his way with other party leaders to the campaign rally.

Alimikhena, who served two terms as a Senator under the APC, dumped the party for PDP when he lost the Edo North senatorial ticket to Senator Adams Oshiomhole at the primary election for the 2023 general election.

He then moved to the PDP, where he contested the National Assembly election under the PDP, losing to Oshiomhole.

