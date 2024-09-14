Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently in Benin City to participate in the grand finale of the APC governorship campaign rally in Edo state

VP Shettima was welcomed by SP Senator Akpabio, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, and other APC governors among several other notable figures

Upon arrival in the state on Saturday, VP Shettima headed to the Palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, to pay homage, ahead of the APC gathering and a video confirming the development has emerged

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Vice President Kashim Shettima arrived in Benin-City, Edo state capital for the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally ahead of the Edo state governorship election slated for Saturday, September 21, 2024.

VP Shettima received by Governor Obaseki on Saturday in Edo state for APC rally. Photo credit: Stanley Nkwocha

Source: Facebook

VP Shettima in Oba's palace ahead of the APC rally in Edo state. Photo credit: Stanley Nkwocha

Source: Twitter

Shettima, Ganduje, others in Edo for APC rally

Upon arriving in Benin City on Saturday, Shettima also paid homage at the Palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.

The Vice President is accompanied by Governors Nasir Idris of Kebbi state, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, Bassey Otu of Cross River state, Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, are also in attendance.

The APC gubernatorial candidate for Edo state, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and his running mate, Honourable Dennis Idahosa, are also present.

Watch the videos as Shettima, Ganduje, APC governors storm Edo state for campaign:

Read more about Edo election here:

APC, PDP pull out of Edo election peace accord

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC pulled out of the Edo state election Peace Accord just hours before the scheduled signing, citing unresolved security concerns.

APC spokesperson, Emperor Jarret Tenebe, accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of shielding suspects in the killing of Police Inspector Onuh Akor, deepening political tensions ahead of the September 21 gubernatorial election.

With both APC and PDP expressing mistrust in state security forces, the likelihood of a peaceful election in Edo remains in question.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng