The Action Alliance (AAC) candidate, Tom Iseghhi-Okojie has stepped down from the September 21 Edo state governorship election race

Okojie and his running mate dropped their ambition and declared support for APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, "in the interest of Edo state"

The APC is hopeful that Okpebholo will take over from Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki who had earlier declared the Saturday poll a do-or-die affair

A few days before the September 21 Edo state governorship election, the Action Alliance (AA) candidate, Tom Iseghhi-Okojie, stepped down for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

AA candidate collapses ambition for APC Okpebholo

Iseghhi-Okojie Okojie made this known at a press conference on Sunday, September 15.

He noted that the decision was based on his understanding that leadership is not about standing alone but about knowing when to join forces for the greater good of the people.

As reported by The Punch on Monday, September 16, Okojie who was joined by his running mate, Deaconess Mabel Onaiwu, and acting chairman of APC in the state, Jarrett Tenebe, said:

“Today, I am making a pivotal decision that I believe is in the best interest of our state. I have chosen to step down from the governorship race and collaborate with the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Monday Okpebholo.”

In his remarks, Tenebe noted that after eight years of PDP non-performance, the party opted for a possible collaboration with other parties to form a government of unity.

He added that the AA candidate’s joining forces with the APC was one of those arrangements.

The Sun newspaper and The New Telegraph confirmed the report in their latest publication.

Edo guber: Obaseki declares poll a do or die affair

In a related development, Legit.ng reported the governor of Edo, Godwin Obaseki, declared the coming governorship election in the state “a do-or-die affair”.

Speaking at the PDP grand finale rally in Benin City, Obaseki berated Senator Oshiomhole, his predecessor.

