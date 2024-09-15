Tension in Edo has escalated after Godwin Obaseki, the governor of the state, branded the coming governorship election to elect his successor as a do-or-die affair for his party

Speaking at the PDP’s rally held at Garrick playground, opposite Ekenwan campus of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Obaseki, a top chieftain of the party, stressed the significance of the poll for the PDP

Legit.ng reports that the 2024 Edo state governorship election will be held on Saturday, September 21

Benin City, Edo state - Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo, has declared the coming governorship election in the state “a do-or-die affair”.

Legit.ng reports that the Edo state off-cycle election is slated to be held on Saturday, September 21.

Asue Ighodalo, candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP), and Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are considered the leading aspirants.

Speaking on Saturday, September 14, at the PDP grand finale rally in Benin City, the state capital, Obaseki berated Senator Adams Oshiomhole, his predecessor.

Obaseki said:

“The person I took over from had no respect for our people, had no respect for women, encouraged prostitution and women’s trafficking.

“When I took over office, our pensioners wore black on Labour Day, but today they wear white.

“When I took office, our youths had no jobs, but today don’t they have jobs? After eight years, is Edo not one of the safest in Nigeria?

“This election is do or die; if they do, we will die. Next week Saturday by this time, vote for the PDP to become the next governor.”

PDP pulls out of Edo election peace accord

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP said it was not disposed to signing the peace accord.

Speaking at the venue of the signing of the peace accord in Benin, the Edo state capital, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the head of the national peace committee (NPC), said he met Governor Obaseki and he told him that the PDP are not going to sign this peace accord.

