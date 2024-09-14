Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has confirmed that the INEC REC in Edo state is his cousin

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has confirmed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Edo state is his cousin.

Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state, confirmed the allegation while speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Friday, September 13, adding that the REC was posted to the state over a year ago, and nobody complained.

Edo 2024: Who is Wike supporting, APC or PDP?

However, he maintained a neutral stance in the poll, adding that he was not supporting Asue Ighodalo or the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) because he did not belong to the broom party.

The minister noted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in the state complained because he did not support Asue Ighodalo, the party's governorship candidate in the Saturday, September 21 election in the state.

According to Wike, Governor Godwin Obaseki brought Ighodalo to his house twice, but he declined to assure him of his support because the last support he gave to the current Edo state governor earned him nothing but consistent insults.

Wike defends INEC REC, his cousin

Wike then stressed that nobody can intimidate his cousin, the INEC REC, into doing what is not right, stressing that even the INEC chairman cannot intimidate him.

The FCT minister said:

"Nobody can intimidate my cousin, not even the INEC Chairman. Nobody born of a woman can intimidate my cousin into doing what is not right.”

See a clip of his interview here:

Primate Ayodele speaks on Edo election

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state, Asue Ighodalo, has been prophesied to be the announced next governor of the state.

Primate Elijah Ayodele made the revelation in a video on his X page, adding that the PDP would be rigged out of the election using the BIVAS.

According to the cleric, the people of Edo state will suffer should any party other than the PDP win the election.

