Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo state, has insisted that the PDP and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, would accept the outcome of the Saturday, September 21 governorship election on one condition

The Edo state governor made the revelation while hosting the Chief of Defence Staff Christopher Musa at the state capital on Thursday, September 19

Obaseki's revelation came days after the PDP and Ighodalo declined to sign the peace accord, a political ritual always carried out ahead of elections in Nigeria

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has assured that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will accept the results of a "properly conducted election" in the Saturday, September 21 governorship election.

During a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff Christopher Musa, stakeholders, and military officers in Benin, Obaseki emphasized the importance of allowing Edo citizens to freely elect their preferred candidates. He stressed that the party seeks no favours but rather a fair and transparent electoral process.

Obaseki highlighted his administration's successful collaboration with security forces in maintaining peace and security in the state. He noted the establishment of forward operating bases and digitized security architecture, making Edo one of Nigeria's safest states.

Edo 2024: What CDS Musa told Obaseki

On his part, Chief of Defence Staff Musa reiterated the importance of a peaceful election, warning local security networks and vigilantes to avoid election duty, individuals not to carry arms to intimidate voters, and only statutory security agencies will be permitted at polling stations.

Musa emphasized that disrupting the election would have consequences, citing the military's presidential mandate to ensure a free, fair, and credible election. He urged deployed security personnel to maintain professionalism.

This meeting aims to ensure a secure and transparent electoral process in Edo State. It comes days after the PDP and its governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, declined to sign the peace accord on the ground that party members are unjustly being arrested.

Edo 2024: PDP campaign with Tinubu's achievement

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP had been knocked for campaigning in the Edo state governorship election with the achievement of President Bola Tinubu as the governor of Lagos.

Jubril Gawat, a media aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reacted to the PDP campaign video where Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan stated that the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, was part of Tinubu's economic team that built Lagos.

In the video, Natasha assured that the PDP candidate would transform Edo as Tinubu had transformed Lagos.

