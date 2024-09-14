The PDP has vowed to retain power in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state slated for September 21

Illiya Damagum, the ruling party's chairman made this vow on Saturday during the party's campaign finale in Benin-city, Edo state capital

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other party governors were in attendance as Damagum presented the PDP’s flag to the governorship candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo

The acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Illiya Damagum, on Saturday, September 14, said members of the party will use their blood to defend their votes in the September 21 governorship election in Edo state.

PDP speaks tough ahead of Edo election

This is even as he warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against midnight announcement of the election results.

As reported by Daily Trust, Damagum said this during the grand finale of the PDP campaign in Edo state.

He also presented the party’s flag to the governorship candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo.

“To INEC, we don’t want that midnight results announcement. We will be vigilant and make sure that it doesn’t happen.”

“And, we know they will rig the election, this is not a threat, but we are very serious and we will defend our votes with our blood and everything.

“To the citizens of this country, please watch the election of Edo, it will be a test for our democracy. If they miss it here, it means they are looking for anarchy. We know they will attempt to do so, but we will resist them.”

He, however, called on the party and its supporters to go out en masse to vote for the PDP and also defend their votes.

Edo guber: Ex-senator Alimikhena dumps PDP for APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a few days to the Edo state governorship election, a prominent chieftain of the party and former senator, Francis Alimikhena, dumped the PDP and rejoined the APC.

A chieftain of the APC in the Etsako West local government area, Zibiri Muhammed, confirmed Alimikhena's return to the APC on Saturday, September 14.

A of the time of filing this report, it is unclear why Alimikhena dumped the PDP but the APC and Governor Godwin Obaseki's ruling party are currently holding their campaign grand finale

