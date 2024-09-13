The PDP candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state, Asue Ighodalo, has been prophesied to be the announced next governor of the state

Primate Elijah Ayodele made the revelation in a video on his X page, adding that the PDP would be rigged out of the election using the BIVAS

According to the cleric, the people of Edo state will suffer should any other party aside from the PDP win the election

Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Edo state governorship election on Saturday, September 21, has been said to be spiritually ordained to become the next governor of the South-South state.

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, made the revelation in a video shared on his X page on Friday, September 13.

The cleric maintained that the PDP would be rigged out of the election using the BIVAS, adding that the people of the state would suffer should the All Progressives Congress (APC) win the forthcoming election.

Edo 2024: Ayodele gives prophesy amid controversies

Ayodele's prophecy is coming a few days after Governor Godwin Obaseki said Ighodalo and the PDP will not be signing the peace accord, alleging that the police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are colliding with the APC.

The governor raised the alarm that the police had been arresting prominent members of the PDP in the state, and the Inspector General Police Kayode Egbetokun had been shielding the APC and keeping mute on the arrest.

At the signing of the peace accord championed by the former military head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, the PDP and Ighodalo were absent at the event in Benin, the state capital, on Thursday, September 12.

However, IGP Egbetoku said the PDP leaders who were arrested by the police were suspects in connection with the killing of a police officer at the airport.

