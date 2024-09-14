The PDP has announced the presence of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and former vice president and 2023 presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar

According to the PDP, all the governors elected under its umbrella were in attendance, but Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo

This is coming amid a recent outburst by FCT minister Nyesom Wike, rebuking Governor Fubara and revealing why he will not be supporting the PDP candidate in the election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the arrival of its 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers state governor, Siminialayi Fubara, in Benin City, ahead of the Edo state governorship election scheduled for Saturday, September 21.

According to the ruling party in Edo, Atiku and Governor Fubara are in the state to attend the PDP grand finale rally in Oredo local government area.

When is Edo state governorship election?

The Edo State Governorship election is scheduled for September 21, 2024. The PDP's candidate, Asue Ighadolo, aims to succeed incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki, a prominent party member.

This is coming amid the outburst by the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, about the election of Governors Fubara and Godwin Obaseki of Edo.

In an interview on Friday, September 13, Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state, said he would never support Governor Fubara in his political life. He added that those who worked for his successor in Rivers were being denied the benefits of their efforts.

Who is Wike supporting in Edo election?

However, he maintained a neutral stance in the Saturday election, adding that he was not supporting Asue Ighodalo or the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) because he did not belong to the broom party.

According to Wike, Governor Obaseki brought Ighodalo to his house twice, but he declined to assure him of his support because the last support he gave to the current Edo state governor earned him nothing but consistent insults.

Meanwhile, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, chairman of the PDP governors' forum, is said to be leading the governors in the campaign's grand finale. The party listed its governors in attendance but the name of the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, was missing on the list.

Primate Ayodele speaks on Edo election

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state, Asue Ighodalo, has been prophesied to be the announced next governor of the state.

Primate Elijah Ayodele made the revelation in a video on his X page, adding that the PDP would be rigged out of the election using the BIVAS.

According to the cleric, the people of Edo state will suffer should any party other than the PDP win the election.

