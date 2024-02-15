On Thursday, Peter Obi's campaign team gave a breakdown of the actual amount Nigerians donated to fund his campaign

The chairman of the campaign team, Aisha Yesufu, said Nigerians donated N595,976,994, "the money raised raised from the four accounts"

The prominent campaigner of Peter Obi, made this known on Thursday during a fundraising report presentation in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Labour Party flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election has disclosed that its campaign team received donations totalling N596m from party supporters, 'Obidient movements' and well-meaning Nigerians across the globe.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the fundraising team for Obi, Aisha Yesufu, at a press conference held in Abuja on Thursday, February 15.

The social critic and activist announced that Peter Obi spent N744,500,000 on litigations following his loss at the 2023 presidential election, The Punch reported.

The development comes in the wake of the internal crisis and corruption allegation rocking the leadership of the opposition party.

The LP refuted claims of possessing N3.5 billion and asserted that Julius Abure, its national chairman, did not misappropriate funds belonging to the party.

The LP posited that the national treasurer, Oluchi Opara, who indicted Abure was "certainly under some external influences".

But Yesufu on Thursday, said:

“We raised N595,976,994 donations through four financial institutions including Zenith and Heritage Banks. We also received N800m from the candidate (Obi).

“Although some money came in one week to the election, so many people and vendors put so much into the campaign without demanding payment.”

Contrary to the report that Obi did not pay his polling unit agents, Yesufu said they were mobilised with N324m.

Aisha Yesufu speaks on N3.5billion scandal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aisha Yesufu, said she knows nothing about the alleged financial misappropriation that has created a fresh crisis in the opposition party.

Yesufu spoke at a press conference alongside Obi on Thursday afternoon, February 15.

The 50-year-old stated that she has heard rumours claiming she was involved in the alleged scandal, hence she has to clear her name and challenge the rumour mongers.

