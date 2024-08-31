Former Imo state governor Emeka Ihedioha has appointed Martins Ori, a seasoned journalist, as his new Chief Press Secretary

Ori brings a wealth of experience from his time at The Sun newspapers, Hallmark newspaper, News Echo newspaper, and as co-founder of Oriental Newspaper

The appointment comes amid speculations that Ihedioha will join the Labour Party following his departure from the PDP after over 20 years

Owerri, Imo state - Former governor of Imo state, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, has appointed Martins Ori as his new Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng, Ori comes to the position with a rich background in journalism, spanning several years of robust practice.

Who is Martins Ori?

Martins Ori spent nearly a decade at The Sun newspapers, holding various roles, including Assistant Editor for Sports, Education, and Investigation/Features.

Before joining The Sun, Ori served as South East Bureau Chief for Hallmark newspaper. In 2021, he moved to the News Echo newspaper as Managing Editor. He later co-founded Oriental Newspaper, a weekly tabloid based in Owerri, Imo State, alongside Afam Echi. Ihedioha'ss political moves after leaving PDP

Legit.ng notes that Ori's appointment comes amid strong speculation that Ihedioha, who recently left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after over two decades, will join the Labour Party (LP).

His campaign outfit, Rebuild Imo Movement, has reportedly announced plans to merge into the LP following consultations with 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi and Abia state Governor Alex Otti.

Why Ihedioha resigned from PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ihedioha said the PDP has failed to offer"edible opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives reiterated his commitment to advancing democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

“Regrettably, in recent times, the party has taken on a path that is at variance with my personal beliefs. Despite my attempt to offer counsel, the party is, sadly, no longer able to carry out internal reforms, enforce its own rules or offer credible opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress," the influential southeast politician said.

