The Labour Party (LP) has said Rabiu Kwankwaso's expression of willingness to be Peter Obi's running mate in 2027 is a step in the right direction

LP stated that consider Kwankwaso should have considered the dynamics of politics to gauge the temperament of the electorate during the 2023 election

Legit.ng recalls that Kwankwaso failed to reach an agreement with Obi on who should be deputise during the 2023 poll

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerian look forward to the 2027 general elections, the Labour Party (LP) has welcomed the purported offer by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to be running mate to Peter Obi.

Legit.ng reports that the LP's reaction came through a top party official, Umar Farouk.

Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi are influential opposition leaders in Nigeria. Photo credits: Rabiu Kwankwaso, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

It would be recalled that Kwankwaso, in a recent viral video interview, indicated his willingness to serve as running mate to Obi.

He had said:

"I’ve no problem with deputising for Peter Obi, but only if certain conditions are met.

“We are willing to engage in discussions, provided that trust is established.”

“We are happy with Kwankwaso" - LP

Reacting in an interview with The Punch, Farouk, the national secretary of the LP, expressed satisfaction with Kwankwaso's resolution.

Farouk said:

“We are happy Kwankwaso has alighted from the high horse he was riding and willing to offer himself to Obi as deputy having seen he garnered more than six million votes at the 2023 election.

"With his so-called popularity in the north, Kwankwaso could only amass less than two million votes."

The LP submitted it would be in the best interest of Nigerians for Messrs Kwankwaso and Obi to unite in order to displace the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

2027: Opposition asked to unite

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Salihu Lukman, the immediate past national vice chairman of the APC, called on Atiku Abubakar; former governors Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Rotimi Amaechi; to form an alliance to defeat the ruling APC.

Lukman said building the kind of united front capable of moving Nigerian democracy forward require selflessness on the part of top Nigerian political leaders.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng