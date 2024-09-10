The Labour Party's leadership crisis deepens as Peter Obi and Governor Alex Otti write INEC

The labour leaders urged the electoral umpire to recognize its newly constituted 29-member interim committee led by Senator Esther Nnenadi Usman, the LP's chairperson

The request was forwarded to INEC because the Abure-led NWC failed to organize the necessary congresses before convening a convention and also rejected Usman's new committee

The crisis within the Labour Party (LP) has taken a fresh twist as details of a letter sent by Peter Obi, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate and Governor Alex Otti of Abia state to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have surfaced.

Read details of Obi, Otti's letter to INEC

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the letter, dated September 6, 2024, requested INEC’s recognition of a 29-member interim committee, headed by Senator Esther Nnenadi Usman, to oversee party operations temporarily.

The move follows a leadership meeting in Umuahia, Abia state, attended by key figures such as the LP’s presidential candidate Peter Obi, Governor Alex Otti, and other party leaders.

The newly formed committee, chaired by former Finance Minister Senator Nenadi Usman, will oversee the party’s affairs in the interim and conduct congresses and a national convention within 180 days to elect a new leadership.

“You will recall that Labour Party had had a leadership crisis in recent times culminating in the de-recognition of the Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) by INEC effective June 2024. This is sequel to the settlement brokered by INEC on June 27, 2022.”

“A major part of the settlement states that an all-inclusive national convention, preceded by ward, local government and state congresses shall be convened not later than one year after signing the terms of settlement,” the letter said.

Obi and Otti stated in the letter that By March 2024, the Abure-led NWC organised a convention at Nnewi without first organising ward, local government and state congresses, this, they noted, violated settlement terms established in 2018.

“By March 2024, the Abure-led NWC organised a convention at Nnewi without first organising ward, local government and state congresses. This fell short of the standards and the spirit of the terms of settlement as stated above. In the light of all these, a leadership vacuum arose in the party. In like manner, the National Executive Committee membership got depleted leaving less than 10 members standing.”

However, Julius Abure-led Labour Party, has rejected the committee, labeling it “illegal” and “unconstitutional”.

Abure challenged Otti to provide official communication from INEC supporting his claims of a leadership vacuum within the party.

Read the Obi, Otti's letter to INEC here:

