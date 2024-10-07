Abba Kabir Yusuf, governor of Kano state, has been awarded the NUT Golden Award

The Nigeria Union of Teachers gave Yusuf the award for his outstanding performance in reforming the state’s education sector

The governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, confirmed the development in a statement issued to the press

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has honoured Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state with the NUT Golden Award in recognition of “his transformative efforts in reforming the state’s education sector.”

A statement signed by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, said the award was presented during the celebration of World Teachers’ Day 2024 at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Dawakin Tofa added that the event, which was organized in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, brought together teachers from across the 36 states of Nigeria to honor the significant contributions made to the education sector.

According to him, Governor Yusuf was recognized with the NUT Golden Award for his transformative efforts in rescuing Kano’s education sector from years of decay and neglect, The Punch reported.

NUT National Chairman, Comrade Titus Ambe, in his remarks at the occasion, noted that only six governors were selected for this honor, based on their unwavering commitment to advancing education, particularly through the support of teachers’ welfare and continuous training, Daily Trust reported.

“Notably, he allocated 29.9 per cent of Kano’s 2024 budget to education and declared a state of emergency in the sector, leading to enhanced infrastructure and increased access to quality education,” the NUT Chairman said.

Meanwhile, the awardees, also included the governors of Borno, Oyo, Benue, Enugu, and Kebbi states.

Reacting, Governor Yusuf shared photos of the development on his Facebook page and reaffirmed his commitment to further investing in education.

