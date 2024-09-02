Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has predicted that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be elected in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo state.

The cleric, in a recent prophetic message posted on his X page on Monday, September 2, maintained that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition in the southwest state are wasting their money and resources on the forthcoming election.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the Ondo state governorship poll will be held on November 16, 2024.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who was sworn in after the demise of the late former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, is contesting to retain the seat on the APC platform.

The APC candidate is being challenged by the PDP's Agboola Ajayi. Ajayi is also a former governor of Akeredolu but left the ruling party following a rift with his former boss.

Releasing prophecy on the election, Ayodele maintained that only God can change what has been revealed to him. He then called on the governor to ensure that four things were done to make the prophecy come to pass.

According to Ayodele, Governor Aiyedatiwa must not revenge. He must maintain peace with the elders of the party to make the prophecy come to pass.

The governor was also told to ensure that there is no fight between him and the family of the late Governor Akeredolu, and the last warning was that he should not bring faction into the ruling party.

