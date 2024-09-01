Ogoegbunam Kingdom, director of Platform for Youth and Women Development, has advised former President Goodluck Jonathan not to run for president again in 2027

Kingdom acknowledged Jonathan's contributions to democracy but believed he should maintain his status as an elder statesman to preserve his legacy

He also accused Jonathan's supporters of hypocrisy, noting that they previously worked against his re-election in 2015

Abuja, FCT - A Nigerian non-governmental organization director has advised former President Goodluck Jonathan to refrain from running for president again in 2027 and maintain his status as an elder statesman.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Ogoegbunam Kingdom, director of Platform for Youth and Women Development, acknowledged Jonathan's contributions to democracy in Africa and globally since leaving office.

Photo shows a campaign billboard of former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan and ex-candidate of the PDP in Akure, Ondo state, on March 23, 2015. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Kingdom accuses Jonathan's supporters of hypocrisy

Kingdom criticised those calling for Jonathan's candidacy, labelling them as hypocrites for previously working against his re-election in 2015.

He stressed that Jonathan has held various positions, including Vice President, Acting President, and President, and should not engage in politics at this level to preserve his legacy.

His words:

"Since former President Goodluck Jonathan left office, he has played an active role in promoting democracy not only in Africa but the world over.

"He should remain as an elder statesman and not engage in politicking at this level. He has been in office as a Vice President, Acting President and as a President.

Those who call on him to contest are merely hypocritical because these same people worked against his re-election in the 2015 elections. So, it is preposterous to now call on former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest for any election."

2027 presidency: Northern leaders woo Jonathan to run

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some northern political leaders have rejected the current President, Bola Tinubu and are reportedly working discreetly to convince former President Jonathan to enter the 2027 presidential race.

Insiders familiar with the strategy pointed to recent comments by Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed, who hinted that he would refrain from contesting if Jonathan decides to run.

The governor's statement was described as more than just speculation.

Source: Legit.ng