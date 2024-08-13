Former Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan have passed a vote of confidence in the administration of President Bola Tinubu

President Tinubu had summoned the council for the first time since his administration began on May 29, 2023

Buhari and Jonathan were the only former presidents present in person at the meeting; other former leaders joined virtually, while ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo was conspicuously absent

The National Council of State, including former Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan, have passed a vote of confidence on the administration of President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, August 13.

According to a tweet from Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, the council expressed confidence in the present administration's performance after listening to the presentation of six ministers and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

The tweet from the presidency reads:

"National Council of State passes a vote of confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his cabinet, after listening to presentations by six ministers and the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu."

What is National Council of State?

The National Council of State is a constitutional advisory body in Nigeria, established by Section 153(1) of the 1999 Constitution. The council is composed of the President, Vice President, all former Presidents and Heads of State, all former Chief Justices of Nigeria, the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and all State Governors.

The council's primary function is to advise the President on matters of national importance, particularly on issues related to the economy, security, and political stability. The council also plays a crucial role in promoting national unity and resolving conflicts between federal and state governments.

The National Council of State meets quarterly, or as summoned by the President, to discuss pressing national issues. The council's meetings provide a platform for the President to consult with key stakeholders and seek advice on critical matters affecting the nation. The council's decisions are not binding, but they carry significant weight and influence in shaping national policies.

